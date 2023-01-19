 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Mahomes looks to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title

Patrick Mahomes will try to improve to 5-0 in the divisional round on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rarely are the Chiefs, winners of the last seven AFC West titles, in a bad spot with Mahomes on the field.

January 19, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked for a receiver in the second half against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 24-20.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans.

Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason.

Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sparks creativity on the field, there is arguably no better player in the NFL when it comes to playing sandlot football. His ability to make something out of nothing leaves teammates and foes alike shaking their heads.

