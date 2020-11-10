Menu Search Log in

Mahomes racks up Election Day numbers, too

In between starring for the Kansas City Chiefs the last two Sundays, quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped fund an effort to make Arrowhead Stadium a certified polling place for Election Day. Mahomes helped pay to put 40 voting machines at the stadium for local voters.

By

Sports

November 10, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers Sunday. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

Patrick Mahomes piled up some very big numbers at Arrowhead Stadium last week.

Twice.

Five days before throwing for four touchdowns and nearly 400 yards in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Mahomes helped turn his home stadium into a giant polling place on Election Day.

Related
July 29, 2020
February 4, 2019
December 24, 2018
December 19, 2018
Trending