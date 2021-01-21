Mahomes status still uncertain

Menu Search Log in

Patrick Mahomes took an important step to returning to the field by participating in practice Wednesday. However, the Chiefs quarterback, injured in Sunday's playoff win over Cleveland, remains in concussion protocol, and thus may not play in Sunday's AFC Championship game against Buffalo.

January 21, 2021 - 8:53 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

Patrick Mahomes practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday, but his status for Sunday’s AFC Championship contest against Buffalo remains uncertain.

Team officials reported Wednesday Mahomes was practicing with the first team, but remained in concussion protocol.

Mahomes exited last week’s 22-17 win over Cleveland in the third quarter after he was tackled while attempting to convert a third-down run.

