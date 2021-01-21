Mahomes status still uncertain

Patrick Mahomes practiced with the Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday, but his status for Sunday’s AFC Championship contest against Buffalo remains uncertain.
Team officials reported Wednesday Mahomes was practicing with the first team, but remained in concussion protocol.
Mahomes exited last week’s 22-17 win over Cleveland in the third quarter after he was tackled while attempting to convert a third-down run.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.