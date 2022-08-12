 | Fri, Aug 12, 2022
Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener

Patrick Mahomes is set to play the first quarter of Kansas City's preseason opener, head coach Andy Reid said, eschewing a trend other teams have started by holding out frontline players from the exhibitions.

August 12, 2022 - 1:05 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with Head Coach Andy Reid during training camp on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Missouri Western State University, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to his usual routine of having each of the four quarterbacks in camp play for a quarter of the preseason opener. And while he acknowledged the number of snaps could change based on the way the game is going, Reid thinks it’s important for everybody — stars and backups alike — to get onto the field.

“I think it’s good to get the juices going, get yourself out there, even if it’s a limited amount of plays,” Reid said after the Chiefs wrapped up Thursday’s practice at Missouri Western State University.

