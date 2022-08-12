Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to his usual routine of having each of the four quarterbacks in camp play for a quarter of the preseason opener. And while he acknowledged the number of snaps could change based on the way the game is going, Reid thinks it’s important for everybody — stars and backups alike — to get onto the field.

“I think it’s good to get the juices going, get yourself out there, even if it’s a limited amount of plays,” Reid said after the Chiefs wrapped up Thursday’s practice at Missouri Western State University.