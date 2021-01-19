Menu Search Log in

Mahomes uncertain for Sunday

It's too soon to tell if Patrick Mahomes will be healthy enough to play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship game against Buffalo. Mahomes is undergoing a concussion protocol to determine the extent of his injuries from the Divisional Playoff win against Cleveland.

January 19, 2021 - 9:02 AM

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs is assisted off the field after an injury from a sack that would remove Mahomes in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs built a defense and signed a backup quarterback that were good enough to preserve a win.

Now, are they good enough to win on their own?

The Chiefs, who lost Patrick Mahomes to a concussion in the third quarter of Sunday’s divisional-round win over Cleveland, might have to find out with their hopes of back-to-back AFC titles and a Super Bowl repeat on the line.

