 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Manchester United sale rumors grow

The cost of redeveloping or rebuilding United’s iconic Old Trafford stadium is widely considered to be a key reason why the Glazers are willing to sell after long-resisting campaigns from fans to drive them out. It could cost in excess of $1 billion to build a new stadium.

February 14, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Manchester United's Casemiro is mobbed by teammates after scoring his side second goal during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion.

No wonder the oil and gas rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk’s name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club.

With a declaration of interest expected to be made by Friday, only one potential buyer has gone public so far. Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS and one of Britain’s richest people, announced his intention to bid last month.

