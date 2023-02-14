Manchester United sale rumors grow

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion.

No wonder the oil and gas rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk’s name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club.

With a declaration of interest expected to be made by Friday, only one potential buyer has gone public so far. Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS and one of Britain’s richest people, announced his intention to bid last month.