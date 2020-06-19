Menu Search Log in

Manfred turns down players’ proposal

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred turned down a 70-gam proposal from players on Thursday.

June 19, 2020 - 3:29 PM

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule Thursday, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred with the sides 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

As part of the union proposal, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history.

“This needs to be over,” Manfred said. “Until I speak with owners, I can’t give you a firm deadline.”

