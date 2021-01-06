Menu Search Log in

March Madness to be held entirely in Indiana

NCAA officials announced this week all March Madness activities, including full tournament, will be held in Indiana. Th hope is to limit the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the tournament for the second straight year.

By

Sports

January 6, 2021 - 9:34 AM

Final Four fans congregate in downtown Indianapolis during the 2015 NCAA Final Four. All NCAA Tournament games will be in Indiana this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Charlie Nye / The Star / TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is giving Indiana an exclusive ticket to showcase March Madness and the basketball-crazed state can’t wait to take center stage this spring.

The NCAA announced Monday that its showcase event — the Division I men’s basketball tournament, all 67 games of it — will be played entirely in or near Indianapolis. The hope is to limit the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic cancels the wildly popular and lucrative tournament for a second consecutive season.

“There are a number of world-class facilities in a close location and that was critical because you have to run a large number of games simultaneously that you can manage and control,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “There were a number of cities that were very interested in hosting this event, but the immediate opportunity to do this in Indianapolis was pretty self-evident for several reasons. For one, we were already going to be there.”

Related
March 30, 2020
March 12, 2020
March 4, 2020
March 19, 2010
Trending