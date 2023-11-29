 | Wed, Nov 29, 2023
Mark Cuban working on deal to sell portion of his Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban, an influential NBA team owner and co-founder of the television show "Shark Tank," is working on a deal to sell a portion of the Dallas Mavericks to a Las Vegas casino company, a source told the Associated Press.

November 29, 2023 - 1:23 PM

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a break in action against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023, in Dallas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images/TNS

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is working on a deal to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, a person with knowledge of the talks said Tuesday night.

The agreement would be in the valuation range of $3.5 billion and take weeks for the league to process, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren’t being made public.

Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal. NBA reporter Marc Stein was the first to report the potential sale.

