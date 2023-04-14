 | Fri, Apr 14, 2023
NBA fines Mavericks for sitting players

A decision by the Dallas Mavericks to sit several key players in its regular season finale "undermined the integrity" of the sport, an NBA official announced. The league subsequently fined Dallas $750,000 after the Mavericks lost the game and missed the playoffs, thus securing a top-10 draft pick.

April 14, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a break in action against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023, in Dallas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images/TNS

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason.

The league’s investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls. Luka Doncic played about one quarter, presumably getting minutes because the Mavericks had scheduled a tribute to Doncic’s home country, Slovenia.

