Marlins resume season and win with 18 new players

A crop of newcomers helped the Miami Marlins secure a win in their first game in more than a week. Several players have been stricken by COVID-19 in the early portions of the Major League Baseball schedule.

By

Sports

August 5, 2020 - 10:34 AM

Monte Harrison #60 of the Miami Marlins looks on during Miami Marlins Summer Workouts at Marlins Park on July 3 in Miami, Fla.. Photo by Mark Brown / TNS

MIAMI (AP) — Scrambling for replacements following a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins added a Moran, a Morin, two pitchers named Josh Smith and a former Olympic medalist in speedskating.

Also among the 18 players joining the Marlins’ 30-man roster as they resumed their virus-disrupted season in Baltimore on Tuesday night were outfielder Monte Harrison and right-hander Jose Guzman, highly regarded prospects reaching the majors for the first time.

Another newcomer was pitcher Richard Bleier, returning to his former ballpark after being acquired from the Orioles in a trade over the weekend. He pitched a scoreless inning as the Marlins won 4-0.

