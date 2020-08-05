Marlins resume season and win with 18 new players

MIAMI (AP) — Scrambling for replacements following a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins added a Moran, a Morin, two pitchers named Josh Smith and a former Olympic medalist in speedskating.

Also among the 18 players joining the Marlins’ 30-man roster as they resumed their virus-disrupted season in Baltimore on Tuesday night were outfielder Monte Harrison and right-hander Jose Guzman, highly regarded prospects reaching the majors for the first time.

Another newcomer was pitcher Richard Bleier, returning to his former ballpark after being acquired from the Orioles in a trade over the weekend. He pitched a scoreless inning as the Marlins won 4-0.