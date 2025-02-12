Marmaton tops Yates Center 46-32

YATES CENTER — A short-handed Marmaton Valley High squad clamped down after intermission Tuesday, and in so doing grabbed a hard-fought 46-32 win over Yates Center.

Marmaton Valley led 11-10 after one quarter and 22-21 at halftime before stretching the lead to 33-26 after three.

A 13-6 MV run ended any suspense down the stretch.

Brayden Lawson scored 14 to lead Marmaton Valley (12-5), followed by Garrett Morrison and Tyler Lord with 10 apiece.

Marmaton Valley was without the services of Jaedon Smith, Todd Stevenson

and Thomas Allee (illness).

Ben Cook scored 12 and Jarrett Birk had 10 for Yates Center (6-12).

Marmaton Valley also brought home a 34-4 win in Tuesday’s junior varsity matchup.

Kaden McVey scored 14 and Kris McVey had 11 for MV’s JV. Ryan Pugh was next with three, while Dagan Barney and Ethan Lawson scored two points apiece.

Asher Arnold and Keegan Tadlock had two points each for Yates Center’s JV squad.

Both schools will have another Three Rivers League contest on Friday.

Marmaton Valley will host Crest; Yates Center will be at St. Paul.

Marmaton Valley

(11-11-11-13—46)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Campbell 0 1 0 1

Smith 1/1 0 3 5

Morrison 1/2 2 0 10

Lord 2/2 0 2 10

Barney 0 0 1 0

E. Lawson 3 0 2 6

B. Lawson 7 0 2 14

Totals 14/5 3 10 46

Yates Center (10-11-5-6—32)

Cook 2/2 2 2 12

McVey 1 0 2 2

Cummings 0/1 0 1 3

Birk 4 2 1 10

Smoot 1 0 0 2

Jones 0/1 0 1 3

Totals 8/4 4 7 32