COLONY — The Marmaton Valley High softball team swept a pair of road matchups at Crest Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats (2-4) earned their first wins of the season at the plate where they combined to bring home 36 runs and allow only 12 runs. Payton Scharff smashed a two-run home run in the second game to cap a day of lopsided victories, 18-11 and 18-1.

Game one