Marmaton Valley comeback falls short

MOUND CITY — The Marmaton Valley Wildcats will end the regular season 12-7 and 10-4 in the Three Rivers Conference following Friday’s 47-43 loss to conference rival Jayhawk-Linn.

Despite being down by more than 15 points at multiple times Friday, the Wildcats gave Jayhawk-Linn a few heart palpitations in the waning minutes, but it was not enough as the Jayhawks held on for the win.

“We came out too flat early on,” Marmaton Valley coach Curt Drake said. “We settled for outside shots that weren’t going in and let them get away. We made a good comeback. We had a good effort in the second half. Nobody gave up. If we start putting four quarters together, then we’ll be alright.”