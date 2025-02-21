 | Fri, Feb 21, 2025
Marmaton Valley comeback falls short

Despite rallying back from a double-digit deficit multiple times Friday, the Marmaton Valley Wildcats rallied back late in the fourth quarter but Jayhawk-Linn managed to hold on. The Wildcats now turn their focus to Sedan (6-12), who they host in the sub-state tournament opener 7 p.m. Tuesday.

By

Sports

February 21, 2025 - 11:36 PM

Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

MOUND CITY — The Marmaton Valley Wildcats will end the regular season 12-7 and 10-4 in the Three Rivers Conference following Friday’s 47-43 loss to conference rival Jayhawk-Linn.

 Despite being down by more than 15 points at multiple times Friday, the Wildcats gave Jayhawk-Linn a few heart palpitations in the waning minutes, but it was not enough as the Jayhawks held on for the win. 

“We came out too flat early on,” Marmaton Valley coach Curt Drake said. “We settled for outside shots that weren’t going in and let them get away. We made a good comeback. We had a good effort in the second half. Nobody gave up. If we start putting four quarters together, then we’ll be alright.”

Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

