Marmaton Valley falls to Madison

Marmaton Valley High’s Brevyn Campbell puts up a shot against Madison Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — A cold second half did in Marmaton Valley High’s boys Monday.

The Wildcats entered halftime trailing Madison by a point, 19-18, but couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs after the break.

Madison pulled ahead, 35-26, after three quarters and then ended the game on a 16-3 run to secure a 51-29 win.

The loss, in the opening round of Marmaton Valley’s preseason tournament, drops the Wildcats to 1-1.

In the end, Madison’s one-two punch of Colton Isch and Octavian Dean was too much for Marmaton Valley’s triumvirate of Brayden Lawson, Jaedon Granere and Tyler Lord.

Lawson scored 14 points, while Lord and Granere added seven points apiece to lead Marmaton Valley.

Meanwhile, Isch scored 20 of his 26 in the second half to lead Madison. Dean followed with 17.

Marmaton Valley is back in action at home at about 8 p.m. Thursday against Uniontown. The tournament ends Friday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against Chetopa.

Madison (8-11-16-16—51)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Grimmett 1 0 4 2

Isch 7/4 0 1 26

Smith 0 0 3 0

Hurlburt 1/1 1 1 6

Dean 7/1 0 1 17