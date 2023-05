OSWEGO — A familiar nemesis brought Marmaton Valley High’s baseball season to an end Tuesday.

Pittsburg’s perennial power St. Mary’s-Colgan broke a scoreless deadlock with a three-run third inning and never looked back in a 10-0 win.

The loss came in the Class 2-1A playoffs, ending Marmaton Valley’s season at 6-13. Colgan advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal round against Southeast.