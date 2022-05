PITTSBURG — Some early walks proved costly for Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats Monday.

The Wildcats saw Pittsburg St. Mary’s Colgan convert three walks into an early 3-0 lead.

The Panthers never looked back from there, emerging with a 10-0 victory to end Marmaton Valley’s 2022 season at the Class 2-1A playoffs with a 6-13 record.