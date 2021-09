UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball A team won at Uniontown Monday.

The Wildcats prevailed, 25-11 and 25-16. Jacee Mattox, led with 21 points and one kill, followed by Braelyn Sutton with eight points and a kill. Tierce Moore had two points and a kill. Andie Carr and Kylah Sander each had a point and a kill. Shelby Sprague also had a point.

Uniontown won the B team matchup, 25-12 and 25-9.