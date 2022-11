MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls returned from the Thanksgiving break in grand style Tuesday.

The Wildcats steamrolled past visiting Northeast of Arma 26-3, allowing only a single field goal and free throw in the second quarter.

Mahala Burris was Marmaton Valley’s key offensive performer, pouring in 12 points, followed by Taylen Blevins with seven, Emma Louk with four and Addisyn Drake with two. Andie Carr chipped in with a point.