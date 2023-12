ARMA — A cold start doomed Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys Thursday.

The Wildcats trailed 11-0 after one quarter, and while the Wildcats picked up their offense from there, it was too little, too late in a 42-28 loss to Northeast-Arma.

Thomas Allee led the Wildcats with 10 points, while Lane Lord followed with eight and Kaden McVey scored seven. Ethan Lawson chipped in with two and Bryant Uhlrich with one.