Marmaton Valley Junior High falls in thrillers

Twice, the Marmaton Valley volleyball A team went to a third-set tie-breaker at home Monday. Twice, the Wildcats fell just short on the scoreboard.

October 1, 2024 - 2:17 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High's Grayce Dodson passes to a teammate Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Aubrie Heskett, foreground, awaits the ball in a match Monday.Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams kept the fans on the edges of their seats Monday evening.

The Wildcat A team took both visiting Northeast-Arma and Jayhawk-Linn to the brink.

Alas, the hometown Wildcats could not prevail in either tiebreak, falling 10-25, 25-23 and 15-8 to Northeast and 27-25, 24-26 and 15-11 to Jayhawk-Linn. 

Kinsley Vance racked up a combined 18 points to lead the Wildcats on the evening. Grayce Dodson added 16, Kenna Bryant-Boone 13 and Layten Blevins eight. Reagan Marshall chipped in with six, Clara Ferguson five and Kloie Snavely three.

The B team dropped both of its matches, 25-12 and 25-19 to Northeast and 25-20 and 25-21 to Jayhawk-Linn. Individual statistics were unavaialble.

