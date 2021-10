Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Volleyball team finished off a busy flurry of activity.

On top of their games Thursday, the Wildcats were in Uniontown Saturday for a tournament before taking on Pleasanton and Southeast of Cherokee in a triangular Monday.

On Saturday, the Wildcats went 2-2, defeating Uniontown, 25-16 and 25-11, and Jayhawk-Linn, 25-13, 23-25 and 15-10; and losing to Yates Center, 25-15 and 25-17 and Crest, 25-20 and 25-21.