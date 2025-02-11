 | Tue, Feb 11, 2025
Marmaton Valley JV, C teams split

Marmaton Valley High's junior varsity team had few answers for Neodesha Monday, but the Wildcat C team brought home a 20-16 victory.

February 11, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Kris mcvey, left, looks for an opening in a junior varsity game earlier this season. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

NEODESHA — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity and C teams were in Neodesha Monday.

Neodesha won the JV game, 63-29.

Bryant Uhlrich led the Wildcat JV with eight points, followed by Ethan Lawson with six, Kris McVey five and Dagan Barney four. Kaden McVey and Colin Ard added three points each.

Marmaton Valley’s C team  won, 20-16, in a two-quarter contest.

Barney led the Wildcat C-teamers with 11 points. Uhlrich chipped in with five, Kaden McVey scored two and Kris McVey and Lawson had one free throw each.

