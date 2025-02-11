Marmaton Valley JV, C teams split

NEODESHA — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity and C teams were in Neodesha Monday.

Neodesha won the JV game, 63-29.

Bryant Uhlrich led the Wildcat JV with eight points, followed by Ethan Lawson with six, Kris McVey five and Dagan Barney four. Kaden McVey and Colin Ard added three points each.

Marmaton Valley’s C team won, 20-16, in a two-quarter contest.

Barney led the Wildcat C-teamers with 11 points. Uhlrich chipped in with five, Kaden McVey scored two and Kris McVey and Lawson had one free throw each.