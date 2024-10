WICHITA — Marmaton Valley High’s Sophia Heim ran a season’s-best time of 24:40.53 seconds to take home 25th Saturday in the Class 1A Regional Country Meet.

Also running his best meet of the season was Marmaton Valley’s Thomas Allee, who took 56th with a time of 21:20.85 on the 5K course at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita.

Others running on the boys side: Colin Ard, 63rd at 23:24.88; Brendon Newman, 66th at 24:34.46; and Blayne Endicott, 68th at 25:30.08.