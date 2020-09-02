Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley starts off season on a high note

Marmaton Valley High School's volleyball team opened its season with a pair of straight-set victories before dropping its finale against Madison in a three-set heartbreaker.

September 2, 2020 - 10:16 AM

Marmaton Valley's Raveyn Kegler (10) sets the ball up for teammate Kayla Ard (5) against the Madison Bulldogs Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken

MADISON — Their season is just starting, but Marmaton Valley High’s Volleyball team is “clicking” in midseason form already.

The Wildcats won their first two matches of the night, defeating Hartford and Crest, before falling in a thriller to host Madison.

“I was extremely proud with the way our team played tonight,” Marmaton Valley head coach Tara Kegler said. “The girls had a lot of energy, and their attitudes stayed positive.”

