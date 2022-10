COLONY — The Marmaton Valley High School volleyball team fell in both of their matchups at Crest on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (16-10; 8-4) first lost to St. Paul in three sets, 19-25, 28-26 and 14-25.

Tayven Sutton led Marmaton Valley offensively with eight kills, followed by Janae Granere’s five kills and Payton Scharff and Braelyn Sutton’s four kills apiece. Madison Lawson and Roslyn Houk led at the serving line with two aces each.