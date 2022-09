YATES CENTER — The Marmaton Valley High School volleyball swept its three matches at the Yates Center Invitational on Wednesday.

The day began for the Wildcats with a two-set victory over Altoona-Midway, 25-10 and 25-15.

Players contributing at the serving line Marmaton Valley included seniors Tayven Sutton, Kaitlyn Drake and Madi Lawson, juniors Janae Granere and Maider Arbulu and freshman Gabby Briggs.