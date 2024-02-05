Marmaton Valley topples Yates Center

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s night of many stars proved too much for Yates Center Friday.

Four Marmaton Valley players scored in double figures and MV raced to leads of 14-1 after one quarter and 36-5 by halftime. Yates Center found its offense after the break, but it was not enough in MV’s 60-25 victory.

Marmaton Valley’s interior scoring kept the offense clicking. Chase Smith, who was crowned 2024 Winter Homecoming King during the evening, joined Brayden Lawson in pouring in 16 points apiece. Daniel Fewins added 10.