Marmaton Valley topples Yates Center

Four Marmaton Valley players scored in double figures in a homecoming win over Yates Center Friday. Marmaton valley led 36-5 at halftime of a 60-26 victory.

February 5, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Maarmaton Valley High’s Brevyn Campbell (00) is trapped by Yates Center defenders Colton Burkholder, center, and Jarrett Birk, right, Friday. also in on the play are Marmaton Valley’s Todd Stevenson, far left, and Yates Center’s Deveraux Sarchet (5). Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s night of many stars proved too much for Yates Center Friday.

Four Marmaton Valley players scored in double figures and MV raced to leads of 14-1 after one quarter and 36-5 by halftime. Yates Center found its offense after the break, but it was not enough in MV’s 60-25 victory.

Marmaton Valley’s interior scoring kept the offense clicking. Chase Smith, who was crowned 2024 Winter Homecoming King during the evening, joined Brayden Lawson in pouring in 16 points apiece. Daniel Fewins added 10.

