MORAN — After seeing its 2020 season end early due to an insufficient number of available players, Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats opened 2021 with a win Friday.

Marmaton Valley freshman Jaedon Granere rushes for a touchdown against Altoona-Midway Friday. Photo by Halie Luken

The Wildcats sent the home fans away happy, cruising to a 50-0 win over Altoona-Midway.

The victory comes in the head coaching debut of Marmaton Valley’s Max Mickunas, who worked the previous two seasons as an assistant coach in Lebo.