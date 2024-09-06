Marmaton Valley, Yates Center runners open at Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Wildcats ran wild in Wildcat country Thursday.

Marmaton Valley and Yates Center High were at the Burlington Cross Country Classic to open the 2024 season. Coincidentally, all three schools carry the Wildcat mascot.

In junior varsity action, Marmaton Valley’s Sophia Heim took third in the 2-mile course — all of the races were run at that distance.

Heim finished in 17 minutes, 28.2 seconds. Fredonia’s Reyna Tovar had the quickest JV time at 16:42.16.

In boys JV action, Yates Center sophomore Asher Arnold took 12th at 14:04.45, followed by Marmaton Valley’s Thomas Allee at 14:34.94. Following were Marmaton Valley’s Brendon Newman in 17th at 14:50.83; Colin Ard in 19th at 15:40.15; and Blayne Endicott in 32nd at 20:05.01.

In junior high action, Marmaton Valley’s Emma Louk emerged victorious with a time of 15:17.75, the fastest eighth-grade girls mark of the day, a full 17 seconds quicker than the next fastest time.

OTHER JUNIOR high results follow

Eighth grade boys (2 mile)

3. Brayden Endicott, MV, 13:22.35

6. Elliot Ard, YC, 16:22.30

7. Joseph Bishop, YC, 17:08.57

Seventh grade boys (1 mile)

3. Jaren Curl, MV, 6:37.14

6. Case Drake, MV, 6:56.42

11. Daniel Allee, MV, 7:18.25