Master Strokes: Seahorses wrap up season at SEK League meet

CHANUTE — The Iola Seahorses capped their 2024 season in style Saturday.

The swim team was in Chanute for the Southeast Kansas League championship, where the 37 swimmers posted a combined 149 personal-best times.

The Seahorses brought home third place overall as a team, behind meet champion Chanute and runner-up Coffeyville.

Individual champions for Iola were Jewell Chapman, 25-yd breaststroke in the girls 6-and-under group; Wren Clift, 25-yd breaststroke for girls ages 9-10; Liam Ilimaleota, 25-yd breaststroke for boys ages 9-10; Mariah Mathis in both the 50-yard backstroke and breaststroke for girls ages 11-12; and Joshua Wanker, in both the 50- and 100-yd freestyle races for boys ages 13-14.

Humboldt also was a part of the competition. Carter Mitchell won three races, the girls 25-yard butterfly, backstroke and freestyle races for those 6 and under.

As an aside, Emma B’Hymer, a 2024 Humboldt High School graduate, competed with the Chanute swim team and captured individual championships in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke for girls ages 15-18. She also brought home silver medals in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard breaststroke races. B’Hymer has signed to swim collegiately at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Neb.

Full results for Iola and Humboldt swimmers follow.

Elliot Sigg competes for the Iola Seahorses in a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Griffin Westervelt competes for the Iola Seahorses at a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

Iola

Girls 6 and under

25-yd butterfly — 4. Jewell Chapman, 42.10

25-yd backstroke — 8. Chapman, 46.66; 13. Charlee Granere, 2:10.13

25-yd breaststroke — 1. Chapman, 37.18; 7. Granere, 56.50

25-yd freestyle — 6. Chapman, 47.07; 9. Granere, 54.40

Boys 6 and under