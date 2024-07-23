Master Strokes: Seahorses wrap up season at SEK League meet

Editor’s note: Due to a technical issue, more photos from the Iola and Humboldt swim teams in action this season will be added later.
CHANUTE — The Iola Seahorses capped their 2024 season in style Saturday.
The swim team was in Chanute for the Southeast Kansas League championship, where the 37 swimmers posted a combined 149 personal-best times.
The Seahorses brought home third place overall as a team, behind meet champion Chanute and runner-up Coffeyville.
Individual champions for Iola were Jewell Chapman, 25-yd breaststroke in the girls 6-and-under group; Wren Clift, 25-yd breaststroke for girls ages 9-10; Liam Ilimaleota, 25-yd breaststroke for boys ages 9-10; Mariah Mathis in both the 50-yard backstroke and breaststroke for girls ages 11-12; and Joshua Wanker, in both the 50- and 100-yd freestyle races for boys ages 13-14.
Humboldt also was a part of the competition. Carter Mitchell won three races, the girls 25-yard butterfly, backstroke and freestyle races for those 6 and under.
As an aside, Emma B’Hymer, a 2024 Humboldt High School graduate, competed with the Chanute swim team and captured individual championships in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke for girls ages 15-18. She also brought home silver medals in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard breaststroke races. B’Hymer has signed to swim collegiately at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Neb.
Full results for Iola and Humboldt swimmers follow.
Iola
Girls 6 and under
25-yd butterfly — 4. Jewell Chapman, 42.10
25-yd backstroke — 8. Chapman, 46.66; 13. Charlee Granere, 2:10.13
25-yd breaststroke — 1. Chapman, 37.18; 7. Granere, 56.50
25-yd freestyle — 6. Chapman, 47.07; 9. Granere, 54.40
Boys 6 and under