Masters champ honed skills clearing lake

Dustin Johnson won the Masters on Sunday at a record 20-under par for the tournament. He had held or shared the 54-hole lead in a major championship four previous times in his career, but this was the first time he was able to finish the job.

November 17, 2020 - 10:41 AM

Last year's Masters champion Tiger Woods (right) presents Dustin Johnson his first green jacket after winning the Masters Tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dustin Johnson won the Masters thousands of times before Tiger Woods helped him into that 42-long green jacket for all the world to see.

He won it from the front yard of his grandfather’s home on the northeast side of Lake Murray, with he and his kid brother — and future caddie — lashing buckets upon buckets of drives over and around neighboring houses and into the water.

Seven years ago, South Carolina Electric & Gas drew down the lake by almost 10 feet in an effort to improve the water quality. The muddy bottom exposed was layered with old golf balls.

