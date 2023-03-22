Match Play final chance for Masters hopes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Every shot matters every week on the PGA Tour. It only becomes more evident during certain times of the year, such as the cutoff for finishing in the top 50 for the Masters.

Min Woo Lee is one case study.

His chances of winning The Players Championship were long gone when he reached the 18th hole. Lee had a 12-foot par putt that he missed, dropping him into a seven-way tie for sixth place. If he had made the par putt, he would have been in a two-way tie for fifth.