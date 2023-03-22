 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Match Play final chance for Masters hopes

The final Match Play could be the last chance for some players to get into the Masters. The top 50 in the world after this week get invitations. Right on the bubble is Min Woo Lee at No. 47. He had a chance to sew up his spot until a 76 at The Players Championship. 

By

Sports

March 22, 2023 - 1:43 PM

Rickie Fowler chips to the green on the fourth hole during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Mike Mulholland | MLive.com)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Every shot matters every week on the PGA Tour. It only becomes more evident during certain times of the year, such as the cutoff for finishing in the top 50 for the Masters.

Min Woo Lee is one case study.

His chances of winning The Players Championship were long gone when he reached the 18th hole. Lee had a 12-foot par putt that he missed, dropping him into a seven-way tie for sixth place. If he had made the par putt, he would have been in a two-way tie for fifth.

Related
July 1, 2020
January 17, 2020
September 23, 2019
March 28, 2019
Most Popular