Mathieu: ‘They love it when I go crazy’

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu sat on the sideline, shaking his head, yelling, punching his left palm with his right fist.

His club had just allowed Washington to convert on a third-and-16 play, then score on a 39-yard pass to take the lead into halftime Sunday. It was simply the latest in a long line of poor showing from Kansas City’s defense, so Mathieu was not happy — and he made sure his teammates knew it.

“I mean, they love it when I go crazy,” Mathieu said with a chuckle after the Chiefs came back to beat Washington 31-13 to boost their record to 3-3. “I don’t know why, but they love it.”