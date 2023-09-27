 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

McIlroy misses Ryder Cup more than Europe missing

Europe is missing a lot of its Ryder Cup stalwarts at Marco Simone because of their defections to join LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy says they will be missing the Ryder Cup more than Team Europe will be missing them. 

By

Sports

September 27, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 4th fairway during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images/TNS)

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — LIV Golf defections have cut off European stalwarts from the Ryder Cup, some of them for the first time in three decades. Rory McIlroy said Wednesday they are missing the Ryder Cup more than Team Europe is missing them.

Nowhere to be found at Marco Simone are Lee Westwood, who has been part of every Ryder Cup since his debut in 1997. Sergio Garcia, who began his seamless Ryder Cup career in 1999, attempted a last-ditch attempt to make good with the European tour and get to Rome.

Ian Poulter and his passion. Graeme McDowell and his heroics. All are with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, all of them ineligible to take any role in this Ryder Cup. That includes Henrik Stenson, appointed European captain for this team until choosing to sign with LIV last summer.

Related
September 21, 2023
January 31, 2023
September 14, 2022
September 26, 2018
Most Popular