McIlroy powers to Match Play win

Rory McIlroy is really digging the long ball at the Dell Match Play. He capped off his victory against Denny McCarthy by driving the 375-yard closing hole to just inside 4 feet for an eagle that was conceded.

March 24, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, chips to the green on the sixth hole during the second round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament in Austin, Texas, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rory McIlroy had every reason to love the long ball Thursday.

Taken to the 18th hole in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, McIlroy unleashed the shot of the tournament. He smashed a drive on the 375-yard closing hole so magnificently that it pitched on the green and rolled out to just inside 4 feet.

That all but clinched his 2-up victory over Denny McCarthy as McIlroy led a parade of top seeds into the final round of group play at Austin Country Club.

