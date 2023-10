NEODESHA — The Humboldt High volleyball team won some and lost some at Neodesha Saturday.

The Lady Cubs won a trio of matches over Southeast-Cherokee, Baxter Springs and Caney Valley while falling to Neodesha, Parsons and Erie. Head coach Terry Meadows secured his 200th career win in eight seasons at the helm in Humboldt.

“We didn’t play our best to start the day, but we battled through some rough patches and finished strong, winning the last two of the day,” said Meadows.