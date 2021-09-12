 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Medvedev ends Djokovic’s Slam dream

Novak Djokovic's dreams for a calendar-y🗓 ear Grand Slam came to a halt Sunday when Daniil Medvedev won their U.S. Open final in straight sets. It's Medvedev's first Grand Slam title.

September 12, 2021 - 6:57 PM

Russia's Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djokovic's dreams for a calendar year Grand Slam. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — A game from the end of his bid for what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969, Novak Djokovic covered his face with a towel, hiding his tears during a changeover. 

For 27 Grand Slam matches in 2021, on hard courts, clay courts and grass, Djokovic could not be deterred, could not be beaten. Needing one more victory, in the U.S. Open final Sunday against Daniil Medvedev, to complete a season sweep of major titles and to claim the record 21st of his career, Djokovic could not come through.

Outplayed by someone using a similar style to his own, Djokovic came up just short of those two historic milestones, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to first-time major champion Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

