 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Medvedev moves on to Australian Open semifinals

Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down to advance to the Australian Open semis. Medvedev will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.

January 26, 2022 - 9:57 AM

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Melbourne. (Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 today to move into the Australian Open semifinals.

The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory.

Medvedev will play Friday against French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of last year’s semifinals at Melbourne Park. Medvedev won at the same stage last year but lost the final to Novak Djokovic.

