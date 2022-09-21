 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Melendez, Perez key Royals rally

MJ Melendez hit a two-run home run while Salvador Perez broke a 4-4 tie with a seventh-inning double Tuesday as the Kansas City Royals defeated Minnesota, 5-4.

By

Sports

September 21, 2022 - 1:33 PM

Jose Cuas of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals held off the rapidly fading Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night to open their final homestand of the season.

Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Royals, then Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas’ mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, before handling the ninth for his 22nd save.

“It was a tough game,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose club has dropped five of six to begin an eight-game trip, including four of five to AL Central-leading Cleveland. “Things didn’t go the way we would have liked.”

Related
August 17, 2022
August 11, 2022
June 2, 2021
September 14, 2018
Most Popular