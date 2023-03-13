 | Mon, Mar 13, 2023
Meneses homers twice, Mexico clobbers USA 11-5

Mexico slugger Joey Meneses cracked a three-run blast in the fourth inning against the United States which proved to be the difference in an 11-5 win at Chase Field Sunday night. A slew of other games went down across the world over the weekend including Cuba shutting down Taiwan.

March 13, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Venezuela pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws the ball during the first inning of a 2023 World Baseball Classic pool D game against Puerto Rico at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

PHOENIX (AP) — Joey Meneses hit two homers, including a crucial three-run shot in the fourth inning, to lead Mexico to an 11-5 win over the United States in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday at Chase Field.

Meneses got the sellout crowd of 47,534 — mostly cheering for Mexico — on its feet in the first inning with his first homer, which gave Mexico a 2-0 lead. Those cheers got even louder in the fourth for his encore, which was a blast deep into the left-center seats that brought home Randy Arozarena and Alex Verdugo and made it 7-1.

Meneses hit his first homer off starter Nick Martinez, who took the loss, and the second off Brady Singer. Mexico starter Patrick Sandoval gave up one run over three innings, earning the win.

