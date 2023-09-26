 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Messi’s status for U.S. Open unclear

Worldwide soccer star Lionel Messi's health is uncertain heading into Inter Miami's U.S. Open Cup final match with Houston Wednesday. Messi's injury is a leg problem which stems from a scar tissue from a previous injury.

September 26, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) tries to score a goal against Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero (30) in the first half at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

Lionel Messi’s status remains unclear for Inter Miami’s U.S. Open Cup final match against Houston on Wednesday night.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was subbed out of a match against Toronto on Sept. 20 in the first half because of a leg issue, and did not play in the team’s 1-1 tie at Orlando on Sunday. That was the third match he missed in its entirety — two for club, one for country — in the last two weeks.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said no decision on Messi’s status will be made before Wednesday.

