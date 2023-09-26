Messi’s status for U.S. Open unclear

Lionel Messi’s status remains unclear for Inter Miami’s U.S. Open Cup final match against Houston on Wednesday night.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was subbed out of a match against Toronto on Sept. 20 in the first half because of a leg issue, and did not play in the team’s 1-1 tie at Orlando on Sunday. That was the third match he missed in its entirety — two for club, one for country — in the last two weeks.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said no decision on Messi’s status will be made before Wednesday.