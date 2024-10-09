Mets, Padres one game away from ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched another homer off Aaron Nola, and Sean Manaea took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday in Game 3 of their NL Division Series.

Jesse Winker also went deep and Starling Marte had a pivotal two-run single to help the wild-card Mets, playing their first home game in 16 days, grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five set.

Game 4 is Wednesday, with All-Star Ranger Suárez scheduled to start for Philadelphia against fellow lefty Jose Quintana. A win advances New York to the National League Championship Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

The Mets have never had a clinching celebration at Citi Field, which opened in 2009.

“We’re looking to finish this and be done. They’re looking to try and extend the series and get back to Philadelphia. So it’s a battle of wills tomorrow and we’ll see what happens,” New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo said.

After reaching the 2022 World Series and Game 7 of last year’s NLCS, the NL East champion Phillies are on the brink of an early playoff exit at the hands of the rival Mets.

“I know it got out that I had spoken to the team,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Basically it’s just very simple: You come in here tomorrow, and I told them it’s the most resilient club I’ve ever been around. That’s what they’re all about. They’re all about toughness and fighting and playing together. That’s what we need to do, and just focus on one game.”

Manaea was lifted after allowing an infield single to start the eighth. The big left-hander, who blossomed into New York’s ace during the second half of the season, received hearty pats on the chest from teammates and a standing ovation from the towel-waving sellout crowd of 44,093 as he strolled off the mound.

He brought his glove to his lips and looked toward the sky.

“That was for my Aunt Mabel. Just got a message that she had passed away early this morning,” Manaea said. “So that game was for her.”

Aided by Tyrone Taylor’s terrific throw from deep center field that cut down a runner at second base in the fourth, Manaea earned his first playoff win after entering 0-3 with a 10.66 ERA in his postseason career. He struck out six and walked two.

“Felt like he wanted this moment,” teammate Francisco Lindor said. “He gave everything he had.”

Clinging to a 2-0 lead, Manaea escaped major trouble in the sixth. After issuing consecutive walks to start the inning, he received a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and struck out star slugger Bryce Harper on three off-speed pitches.

“Just went right after it,” Manaea said.

Nick Castellanos then lined into an inning-ending double play, as the Mets’ middle infield doubled off Kyle Schwarber at second base. A pumped-up Manaea screamed “Let’s go!” as he bounced off the mound.