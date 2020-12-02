Menu Search Log in

Michigan State outlasts Duke in key top 10 matchup

Michigan State overcame an early deficit to take a sizable lead in the second half, then hold on down the stretch to defeat Duke, 75-69. The victory came in the Champions Classic.

By

Sports

December 2, 2020 - 9:48 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

The Spartans (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime. Michigan State maintained control in the second half, leading by as many as 16.

The Blue Devils (1-1) rallied late and pulled within five in the final minute. Duke shot just 32% from the field and allowed five Spartans to score in double figures.

Related
December 24, 2019
November 28, 2018
November 20, 2018
November 7, 2018
Trending