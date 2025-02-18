 | Tue, Feb 18, 2025
Middle Mustangs sweep Wellsville in home finale

Santa Fe Trail will be the last stop for the 2024/2025 Iola Middle School basketball regular season

February 18, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Iola Middle School guard Jaxon Mueller drives the ball during a game earlier this season Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Iola Middle School Mustangs swept the Wellsville Eagles in a pair of seventh grade games Monday evening. 

The IMS B-Team won 15-10 while the A-Team edged the Eagles 36-34. 

 With a snowstorm drifting across Allen County until late into Tuesday afternoon, a pair of Iola Middle School basketball victories may be the only athletics area sports fans get for the next few days. Both IMS teams look to wrap up the season on the road against Santa Fe Trail Thursday. 

Iola A-Team (2-11-16-7—36)

                        FG/3pt FT        F          TP

Mueler             3          4          2          10        

Franklin           4          4          4          12

Thomas           0/1       2          2          5

Campbell         1          0          0          2

Jones              2          0          4          4

Coffield            1          1          1          3

Totals              11/1     11        13        36

Wellsville (3-9-9-13—34)

Kraft                2/2       1          1          11

Campbell         2          0          5          4

Chappell          1          2          3          4

Hunt                4          0          1          8

Graves            0          1          4          1

