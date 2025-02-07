Iola Middle School school takes on Santa Fe Trail

A strong start lifted Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders to victory Thursday.

The Mustangs roared ahead to a 14-3 after one quarter and didn’t look back in a 44-29 victory over Santa Fe Trail.

The IMS seventh-graders, meanwhile, clamped down in the second quarter with an 11-2 run, giving the Mustangs just the lift they needed in a 40-20 romp.

Iola’s combined B team squad narrowly missed out on making it a clean sweep on the night, falling just short in a 14-11 setback.

BRODEN Emerson proved to be a dominating force for the eighth-graders pouring in 22 points, including three 3-pointers and hitting 5 of 7 free throws. Braylon Keithly also connected on a pair of 3-pointers while scoring 14. Cameron Findley and Konner Morrison added four points each.

Brody Buessing scored 19 to lead Santa Fe Trail.

JAXEN Mueller took over for Iola’s seventh-graders in the second half, scoring 10 of his game-high 17 in the third quarter. Austin Campbell and Cade Curry added eight points each. Milo Franklin scored three and Kaiden Jones and Corbin Coffield scored two apiece.

Max Orwig scored 11 for the Chargers.

IOLA’S Brox Elbrader gave the combined B team a lift with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Mustangs a three-point lead.

But Santa Fe Trail ended the game with a 6-0 run to seal the win.

Elbrader scored five, while Michael Hancock scored four and Rudra Desai two for Iola.

Corey Rogers led Santa Fe Trail’s B team with six.