Middle-schoolers open track season at Humboldt meet

Athletes from Iola, Humboldt and Yates Center were part of Humboldt's invitational track meet to open the 2024 season. Results follow.

March 29, 2024 - 2:58 PM

HUMBOLDT — Middle-schoolers from Iola and Yates Center were among the track and field athletes who ventured to Humboldt for the Humboldt Middle School Invitational.

Iola’s seventh-grade girls and boys both won their respective team titles. Humboldt’s eighth-grade girls also were champions on the day.

Results follow.

Seventh Grade Girls

Team scores: 1. Iola, 125.5; 4. Yates Center, 70.5; 5. Humboldt, 60

Shot put — 2. Sophia Doty, Iola, 27’1”; 4. Tristyn Steele, YC, 25’8”; 5. Jayna Ivy, Iola, 25’4”; 6. Brynna Ellis, Humboldt, 25’; 7. Whitley Shaffer, YC, 24’4”; 8. Jadey Ellis, Humboldt, 24’4”; 9. Hannah Thompson, Iola, 24’;12. Aaliyah Rhodes, Iola, 22’8”; 15. Hailey Anderson, Humboldt, 21’1”; 16. Liliana Jerome, Iola, 20’10”; 18. Kyndal Bartlett, Iola, 20’2”’ 22. Makayla McCann, Iola, 13’4”; 23. Maci Williams, Humboldt 12’10”

