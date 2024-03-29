Middle-schoolers open track season at Humboldt meet

HUMBOLDT — Middle-schoolers from Iola and Yates Center were among the track and field athletes who ventured to Humboldt for the Humboldt Middle School Invitational.

Iola’s seventh-grade girls and boys both won their respective team titles. Humboldt’s eighth-grade girls also were champions on the day.

Results follow.

Seventh Grade Girls

Team scores: 1. Iola, 125.5; 4. Yates Center, 70.5; 5. Humboldt, 60

Shot put — 2. Sophia Doty, Iola, 27’1”; 4. Tristyn Steele, YC, 25’8”; 5. Jayna Ivy, Iola, 25’4”; 6. Brynna Ellis, Humboldt, 25’; 7. Whitley Shaffer, YC, 24’4”; 8. Jadey Ellis, Humboldt, 24’4”; 9. Hannah Thompson, Iola, 24’;12. Aaliyah Rhodes, Iola, 22’8”; 15. Hailey Anderson, Humboldt, 21’1”; 16. Liliana Jerome, Iola, 20’10”; 18. Kyndal Bartlett, Iola, 20’2”’ 22. Makayla McCann, Iola, 13’4”; 23. Maci Williams, Humboldt 12’10”