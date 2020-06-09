Menu Search Log in

MLB: 76-game season on the table

Even with a new proposal from Major League Baseball, the 2020 baseball season is nowhere closer to starting any time soo.

June 9, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Nationals Park, home to the World Series Champion Washington Nationals, is empty on the scheduled date for Opening Day March, 26. Photo by Will McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has made another try to start the coronavirus-delayed season in early July, proposing a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and allowing players to earn about 75% of their prorated salaries.

Players have refused cuts beyond what they agreed to in March shortly after the pandemic began, part of baseball’s again acrimonious labor relations. The arduous negotiations have jeopardized plans to hold opening day around the Fourth of July in empty ballparks and provide entertainment to a public still emerging from months of quarantine.

MLB’s latest proposal would guarantee 50% of players’ prorated salaries over the regular season, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

