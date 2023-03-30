 | Thu, Mar 30, 2023
MLB broadcasters adjust to faster-paced games

Strict enforcement of a pitch clock has drastically increased the pace of Major League Baseball games this spring, and forced broadcasters to adjust accordingly.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash looks on as players practice with a pitch clock during the early days of spring training. Photo by Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

Major league pitchers and batters aren’t the only ones going on the clock this season — big league broadcasters have also been using spring training to adjust to baseball’s new rhythm amid a series of rules changes.

When the season opens Thursday, Major League Baseball will usher in an age of sharper, quicker and more concise commentary.

For a generation of play-by-play pros who grew up idolizing loquacious storytellers like Hall of Famer Vin Scully, it’s been an adjustment — but not necessarily an unwelcome one.

