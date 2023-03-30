MLB broadcasters adjust to faster-paced games

Major league pitchers and batters aren’t the only ones going on the clock this season — big league broadcasters have also been using spring training to adjust to baseball’s new rhythm amid a series of rules changes.

When the season opens Thursday, Major League Baseball will usher in an age of sharper, quicker and more concise commentary.

For a generation of play-by-play pros who grew up idolizing loquacious storytellers like Hall of Famer Vin Scully, it’s been an adjustment — but not necessarily an unwelcome one.