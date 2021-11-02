 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
Late nights abound

Houston and Atlanta square off tonight in game six but some east coast fans might not be able to witness it.

Games have been lasting into the morning in some situations, too late for some fans.

November 2, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a solo home run to put the Braves up 5-4 during the third inning against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

HOUSTON (AP) — Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball’s most important games of the year.

The first five Series games averaged 3 hours, 41 minutes, up from 3:37 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game win over Tampa Bay last year. The opener took 4:06 and Game 5 lasted exactly 4 hours, both ending after midnight on the East Coast.

This year’s overall postseason average of 3:38 is an increase from 3:32 last year.

